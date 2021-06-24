Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FALLING TREE-CAMPER DEATH

Falling tree kills woman in west-central Idaho campground

CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — West-central Idaho authorities say one woman died and another was injured when a tree fell on their car at a campground during a windstorm. Gem County officials say the women took shelter in their vehicle Tuesday night at the U.S. Forest Service’s Antelope Campground near Sage Hen Reservoir in the Boise National Forest. The area is south of Cascade. Officials say a large tree snapped, and the upper part fell on the vehicle. One woman died at the scene and the other was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Names haven’t been released. The National Weather Service says winds reached 70 mph in the area.

AP-US-WESTERN-DROUGHT-VORACIOUS-GRASSHOPPERS

Hungry grasshoppers spurred by US drought threaten rangeland

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Voracious grasshoppers emerging in huge numbers are threatening to eat their way through vast areas of western rangeland where cattle graze. The outbreak adds to the woes of a western U.S. drought that is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving famers scrambling for water. In central Montana, more than 50 miles from the nearest town, rancher Frank Wiederrick says the grasshoppers “are cleaning us out.” He fears he’ll have to sell his cows as the infestation worsens. U.S. agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest campaign since the 1980s to kill grasshoppers by spraying the range with pesticides from aircraft.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Just over half of Idaho adults received COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just over half of Idaho adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Officials say it happened in the state about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4. But she says the state continues to make slow gains in vaccination rates. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.

YELLOWSTONE-CLIMATE CHANGE

Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park visitors are encountering warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters its world-renowned environment. A report by U.S. and university researchers released Wednesday says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. Average annual snowfall also has decreased by nearly 2 feet since 1950. Temperatures in the region are up by more than 2 degrees since 1950 and expected to increase an additional five to 10 degrees by the end of the century. The changes come as the park attracts increasing crowds, adding to the strain on its natural resources.

MISSING MUSHROOM HUNTER

Missing mushroom hunter found alive in northern Idaho

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Idaho man who went missing for four days after going mushroom hunting has been found alive. Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says John “Mack” McBoyle Jr. of Grangeville was located Tuesday during a massive search and is in fair condition. McBoyle failed to return from mushroom hunting Saturday near Fish Creek Campground. Searchers later found his vehicle but not McBoyle. Ulmer says McBoyle was found at about 3 p.m. Tuesday about 5 miles west of where his vehicle was parked. Ulmer says McBoyle was disoriented when found.

SEATTLE-CITY HALL PARK

Push to condemn Seattle park with large homeless population

A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle next to a courthouse that is the site of a large homeless encampment and declare the area a public safety hazard or a nuisance property. The Seattle Times reports that under the proposal by King County Councilman Reagan Dunn, King County would acquire the park from the city of Seattle. It would request that Executive Dow Constantine relocate the park’s dozens of residents to transitional or permanent housing, provide additional security, and fix damage to the park. The proposal follows the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in the park earlier this month.