Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON KILLINGS

Autopsy reports released in Oregon triple homicide

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man accused in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city before he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin last week is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday. The Register-Guard reports Oen Evan Nicholson is suspected of killing three people on Friday including his father, Charles Nicholson, another man at the Mill Casino RV campground; and a woman working at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says autopsy reports released Wednesday found the “manner of death for all three victims is homicide.”

CHILD SEX ABUSE VIDEOS-SENTENCE

30 years for man who used child to make sexual abuse videos

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he admitted to using a 3-year-old child to make sexually abusive videos and disseminated them online. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Keith James Atherton pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken sentenced him Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 30 years followed by a life term of supervised release, in federal court in Eugene. He must also register as a sex offender. Court records say investigators seized digital devices containing at least 35,000 images and 8,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and young children.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE INCENTIVES

Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state that launched the movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates is concluding its program still unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold. Wednesday’s winners of the program launched by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last month will include an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who’ll receive a full college scholarship. The Ohio Lottery was scheduled to name the winners at the end of the lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show. About 5.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or about 47% of the population.

AP-US-WESTERN-DROUGHT-VORACIOUS-GRASSHOPPERS

Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A drought blanketing the U.S. West is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving famers scrambling for water. Next up: voracious grasshoppers. U.S. agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest campaign since the 1980s to kill grasshoppers in western states. Ranchers fear the insects will strip bare the public and private rangeland where cattle graze. In central Montana, more than 50 miles from the nearest town, rancher Frank Wiederrick says the grasshoppers “are cleaning us out” and fears he’ll have to sell his cows as the infestation worsens. Scientists say such outbreaks could become more common as climate change shifts rainfall patterns.

ATH-US TRACK TRIALS-NIKE CONNECTION

More than shoes: Nike navigates complicated twists in track

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Though frequently scrutinized the way any market leader is, Nike’s command over track and field has been tested over the past few years — if not in a pure dollar-for-dollar sense, then certainly in the way it is perceived by its most fervent followers. Gender equity battles have led to the defection of several high-profile women runners. A sordid doping case involving Nike’s most high-profile coach continues to play out this summer at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Nike’s role in developing new boundary-pushing technology for long-distance running shoes has garnered its share of sideways glances. All of it leads to a conversation about the company’s long-term strategy as the sport converges on its home in Eugene for Olympic trials.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL

25 people in jail custody test positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials confirmed Tuesday that another COVID-19 outbreak at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail has infected 25 people in custody in the past month. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports inmates from the Northeast Portland jail were not taken to their court appearances Monday because of the outbreak, according to written notices posted at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chris Liedle says the outbreak started May 23 when a person lodged at Inverness who had been showing COVID-19 symptoms tested positive. Liedle said almost all those who have since tested positive have had mild or no symptoms. One inmate was hospitalized, Liedle said, but is now back in jail.

TOPLESS BAR OWNER ARRESTED

Owner, manager of bar arrested over liquor license

DRAIN, Ore. (AP) — The manager and owner of a bar with topless dancing north of Roseburg are facing misdemeanor charges after deputies say they violated liquor regulations. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Top of the Bowl in Drain had been serving alcohol without a liquor license from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The license was surrendered in March after COVID-19 violations and a suspension. The sheriff’s office says Manager Rik Marin and owner Jamie Hennricks were arrested Saturday and told deputies alcohol was being served for tips and donations, but with a suggested amount. Marin and Hennricks face charges of mixing, storing or serving liquor without a license. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment.

SEATTLE-CITY HALL PARK

Push to condemn Seattle park with large homeless population

A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle next to a courthouse that is the site of a large homeless encampment and declare the area a public safety hazard or a nuisance property. The Seattle Times reports that under the proposal by King County Councilman Reagan Dunn, King County would acquire the park from the city of Seattle. It would request that Executive Dow Constantine relocate the park’s dozens of residents to transitional or permanent housing, provide additional security, and fix damage to the park. The proposal follows the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in the park earlier this month.