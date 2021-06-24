Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle man pleads not guilty to trying to join ISIS

SEATTLE (AP) — A 20-year-old Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that he tried to join the Islamic State group. Federal prosecutors say Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested late last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism. A magistrate judge set trial for Aug. 9.

Washington governor extends eviction moratorium to Sept. 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Hours after the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. Inslee said Thursday he wanted to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time and that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a “right to counsel” measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.

Czech airline sues Boeing over losses related to 737 MAX

SEATTLE (AP) — Czech airline Smartwings has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in Seattle for the damage to its business from grounding of the 737 MAX following fatal crashes. The suit was moved to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing’s headquarter city of Chicago. Smartwings is seeking compensation for the financial losses it incurred. It also seeks the return of one airplane and the refund of payments on that jet and advance payments on others. Smartwings ordered eight MAXs directly from Boeing and agreed to lease an additional 31 MAXs. Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Point Roberts residents want border restrictions lifted

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — A fire chief is warning of a looming “humanitarian crisis” on the peninsula of Point Roberts in northwest Washington state. It’s a predicament brought on by pandemic-related restrictions on crossing the U.S.-Canada border. Point Roberts is a geographic oddity whose only overland connection to the rest of the U.S. goes through the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. Community leaders argue there is no reason to restrict their border crossing anymore given that nearly everyone living on the five square mile peninsula is fully vaccinated. But last week, the Canadian government extended the nonessential border crossing ban for another month through July 21.

Cold water released from N. Idaho dam to help salmon

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started increasing releases of the 43-degree water at Dworshak Dam on Tuesday ahead of an expected heat wave. The Lewiston Tribune reports the agency will up the flows to 12,400 cubic feet per second. The water travels down the Clearwater River and joins the Snake River at Lewiston. The goal is to keep the temperature of the Snake River from exceeding 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam, the uppermost of four dams on the lower Snake River. Temperature above 70 degrees can be harmful to salmon.

Push to condemn Seattle park with large homeless population

A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle next to a courthouse that is the site of a large homeless encampment and declare the area a public safety hazard or a nuisance property. The Seattle Times reports that under the proposal by King County Councilman Reagan Dunn, King County would acquire the park from the city of Seattle. It would request that Executive Dow Constantine relocate the park’s dozens of residents to transitional or permanent housing, provide additional security, and fix damage to the park. The proposal follows the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in the park earlier this month.

Washington state revenues continue to rise above projections

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s economy is projected to have about $2.6 billion more that previously assumed through mid-2023. Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget cycle are nearly $1.8 billion above what had been originally forecasted in March. And projections for the current budget cycle that ends in a few weeks are now $838 million higher than expected. t the state’s revenue projection through mid-2023 is back to where it was in pre-pandemic levels, a complete turnaround since last June, when numbers warned of a nearly $9 billion shortfall.

Kite hits power line, severely burning Washington state man

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say a man flying a kite was shocked and suffered severe burns after his kite hit an electricity transmission line. Authorities say the man was flying a makeshift kite made with steel cable and a fishing rod at a park in the city of Bremerton when the kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines. The unidentified man was flown to a hospital Sunday and is in critical condition. Fire officials warned people that they should never fly kites near power lines.

Black cops seek $8M in University of Washington racism claim

SEATTLE (AP) — Five Black police officers claiming racism at the University of Washington have filed claims for $8 million in damages. They say they were routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that the officers say they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race. The claims for damages are the first step toward a lawsuit. Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call.” The claim says University of Washington Police Chief John Vinson was criticized by white officers for hiring too many Black people. University spokesperson Victor Balta says the institution is launching an investigation.

3-year-old Yakama Nation child drowns in river

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Yakima County sheriff’s water rescue team has recovered the body of a 3-year-old child who drowned Monday in the Yakima River. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the rescue team was called to help Yakama Nation Tribal Police around 8 p.m. Monday, after a report that the boy — a Yakama Nation citizen — had fallen into the river north of Toppenish, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Schilperoort says rescuers found the boy’s body around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a mile east of where he fell in, near Zillah.