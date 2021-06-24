Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

SPOKANE, Wash. — Record-high heat is forecast in the normally mild-weathered Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many people don’t have air conditioning. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 620 words. With AP photo.

LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT SEXUAL HARASSMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to a former Portland police background investigator who alleged that an ex-officer sexually harassed and stalked her for three years. SENT: 470 words.

EVICTION MORATORIUM WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he was extending the state’s eviction moratorium to Sept. 30, with some modifications, to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 650 words.

SNAKE RIVER TEMPERATURE

LEWISTON, Idaho — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. SENT: 310 words.

WESTERN DROUGHT VORACIOUS GRASSHOPPERS

BILLINGS, Mont. — A punishing drought in the U.S. West is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving farmers scrambling for water. Next up: a plague of voracious grasshoppers. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 870 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

OLY–ATH-US TRACK TRIALS-TRANSGENDER

EUGENE, Ore. — Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic trials because Telfer has not met the conditions World Athletics established in its eligibility regulations for certain women’s events. SENT: 380 words.

OLY–ATH-US Track Trials-The Latest

The Latest on U.S. track and field Olympic trials. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SENTENCES COMMUTED REDUCED-WILDFIRES: Gov. commutes sentences for 41 people who worked wildfires.

