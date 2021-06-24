AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 24.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee updates media on state’s COVID-19 response – Washington Governor Jay Inslee addresses the media via streaming video and telephone to give an update on the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Other speakers include Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah, Office of the Governor Executive Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli, and week 3 of ‘Shot of a Lifetime’ winner

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee46b63da1ad0b427e42c3eef617efbce

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM King County Board of Health discusses the importance of water safety in summer – Seattle and King County Board of Health water safety expert Tony Gomez discusses the importance of water safety during the anticipated hot summer weather

Location: Mt. Baker Park, 2521 Lake Park Dr S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

News media present onsite will be able to ask questions during the Q and A

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Microsoft Windows event – Microsoft hosts a livestream detailing what’s next for Windows, with an announcement expected for Windows 11, the next iteration of the operating system

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews, #MicrosoftEvent

Contacts: WE Communications, Microsoft press (U.S.), rrt@we-worldwide.com, 1 425 638 7777