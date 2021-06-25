Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don’t have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The agency said the lengthy heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Temperatures are expect to reach 114 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is coming to a place where air conditioning is not normal for people to have in homes, between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana commission has advanced proposed rules that would allow the use of snares to hunt wolves and extend the wolf trapping season after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed laws earlier this year meant to reduce the state’s wolf population. But the lawmaker who sponsored the laws said Thursday the department responsible for crafting the rules did not go far enough. Rep. Paul Fielder said the rules do not meet the “legislative intent” of the bills to reduce the state’s wolf population from around 950 to 280. Dozens have spoken out to oppose the rule changes. The Commission is not expected to make a final decision on the rules until August.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started increasing releases of the 43-degree water at Dworshak Dam on Tuesday ahead of an expected heat wave. The Lewiston Tribune reports the agency will up the flows to 12,400 cubic feet per second. The water travels down the Clearwater River and joins the Snake River at Lewiston. The goal is to keep the temperature of the Snake River from exceeding 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam, the uppermost of four dams on the lower Snake River. Temperature above 70 degrees can be harmful to salmon.