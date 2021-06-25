Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don’t have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The agency said the lengthy heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Temperatures are expect to reach 114 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is coming to a place where air conditioning is not normal for people to have in homes, between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to a former Portland police background investigator who said an ex-officer sexually harassed and stalked her. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert Bruders had resigned as an officer in 2016 after a jury awarded over $500,000 to a man who Bruders punched in an unrelated case. However, Bruders was rehired to do background checks on new police recruits. The woman said Bruders created a hostile and intimidating work environment that forced her to change her work habits. A senior claims analyst told the city council that an investigation indicated a risk that the city may be found liable. The council approved the settlement Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 41 people in custody who helped battle last year’s wildfires in Oregon. A spokesperson for the governor’s office told KGW on Wednesday that the governor requested the Oregon Department of Corrections conduct a case-by-case analysis of those inmates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 23 of those identified for commutation are expected to be released July 22. The other 18 will have 12 months reduced from their sentence. Governor’s office spokeswoman Liz Merah says the Governor recognizes that these adults in custody served the state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to the historic firefighting response.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Hours after the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. Inslee said Thursday he wanted to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time and that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a “right to counsel” measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.