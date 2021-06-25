Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center. Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred. Police described the man as a white adult. They said they went to the motel for a welfare check but released few other details. The man appeared to have a weapon in his hand, Kalli Temple, who lives across the street from the motel and watched the scene unfold from her window, told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A King County judge has ruled that an Everett man must serve 21 years behind bars for sex trafficking. The Daily Herald reports Bernard Gordon profited off illicit sex workers in the Seattle area, according to records filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle. After a five-week trial, a jury found Gordon guilty in April of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and leading organized crime. Prosecutors say Gordon was arrested in 2019 in Everett when he tried to “set up an appointment” with an undercover detective posing as a prostitute.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nigerian information technology worker has been indicted on federal wire fraud and identity theft charges, after authorities said he and his co-conspirators filed false claims for pandemic-related unemployment benefits in 17 states. According to an indictment unsealed Thursday in Seattle, Chukwuemeka Onyegbula was linked to at least 253 fraudulent filings for unemployment benefits. The states paid out nearly $290,000. Onyegbula has been detained in Nigeria, but prospects for his extradition to the U.S. were unclear. Court documents did not list an attorney who might comment on his behalf.