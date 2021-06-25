Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken have hired Dave Hakstol as the franchise’s first coach. Hakstol takes over the team that will play its first NHL season beginning in the fall. It’s his second NHL head-coaching job after three-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances and was fired midway through his fourth season. The longtime college coach at North Dakota spent the past two seasons as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant. Hakstol got the Seattle job over former Arizona coach Rick Tocchet and others who interviewed multiple times.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gwen Berry raised her fist, thumped it against her chest two times and set off on her quest for an even bigger stage to spread her message. The hammer thrower, who forced the U.S. Olympic world into an uncomfortable conversation about demonstrations at the games, finished sixth in qualifying at the Olympic trials Thursday. She’ll be in the final Saturday competing for one of three tickets to Tokyo. Her opening gestures, which came as she was introduced to a crowd of a few hundred watching the hammer area just outside of Hayward Field, wouldn’t have been news were it not for the voice Berry has found since she raised her fist on the medals stand two summers ago at the Pan-Am Games in Peru.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Emma Coburn is headed to her third Olympics after winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. track trials on Thursday night. The American recordholder in the event, Coburn finished in 9 minutes, 9.41 seconds, a new meet record. Joining her on the Olympic team will be Courtney Frerichs, who finished second in 9:11.79 and Val Constien, who finished in 9:18.34. But the event was hearbreaking for Leah Falland, who stumbled with two laps to go.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The retired Usain Bolt is enjoying his time away from track. The Jamaican sprinting great now has twins that keep him plenty busy. Bolt will watch the Tokyo Olympics from Jamaica as his string of winning the 100- and 200-meter gold medals at three straight Olympics comes to an end. He thinks one of the favorites to take his 100 crown is Trayvon Bromell of the United States. But Bolt doesn’t see anyone breaking the 100 record of 9.58 seconds, at least not this season.