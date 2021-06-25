AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Jun. 25.

Friday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM United Vision for Idaho rally in support of the For the People Act – United Vision for Idaho rally calling on Idaho’s congressional delegation to vote for the For the People Act to ‘protect and expand our democracy’. Speakers address the ‘threats facing marginalized communities and the nation’

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.uvidaho.org/

Contacts: Adrienne Evans, United Vision for Idaho , adriennesevans@gmail.com, 1 208 861 8907

Friday, Jun. 25 – Monday, Jun. 28 Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference

Location: Ketchum, ID

Weblinks: https://www.sunvalleywellness.org/, https://twitter.com/SVWellness

Contacts: Heather LaMonica Deckard, SVWellness executive director, heather@sunvalleyevents.com, 1 208 720 4535

Saturday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM American Radio Relay League Field Day – American Radio Relay League Field Day hosted by the American Legion Post 113 Amateur Radio Club, to learn about how amateur radio operators can help the community during times of emergency

Location: American Legion Post 113, 22 W Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: https://n7lgn.org/

Contacts: Rich Dees, American Legion Post 113 Amateur Radio Club, rjdees@aol.com, 1 208 888 1343