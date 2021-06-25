Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don’t have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The agency said the lengthy heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Temperatures are expect to reach 114 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is coming to a place where air conditioning is not normal for people to have in homes, between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

City pays $250K to settle suit by ex-Portland police worker

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to a former Portland police background investigator who said an ex-officer sexually harassed and stalked her. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert Bruders had resigned as an officer in 2016 after a jury awarded over $500,000 to a man who Bruders punched in an unrelated case. However, Bruders was rehired to do background checks on new police recruits. The woman said Bruders created a hostile and intimidating work environment that forced her to change her work habits. A senior claims analyst told the city council that an investigation indicated a risk that the city may be found liable. The council approved the settlement Wednesday.

SENTENCES COMMUTED

Gov. commutes sentences for 41 people who worked wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 41 people in custody who helped battle last year’s wildfires in Oregon. A spokesperson for the governor’s office told KGW on Wednesday that the governor requested the Oregon Department of Corrections conduct a case-by-case analysis of those inmates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 23 of those identified for commutation are expected to be released July 22. The other 18 will have 12 months reduced from their sentence. Governor’s office spokeswoman Liz Merah says the Governor recognizes that these adults in custody served the state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to the historic firefighting response.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-WASHINGTON

Washington governor extends eviction moratorium to Sept. 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Hours after the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. Inslee said Thursday he wanted to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time and that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a “right to counsel” measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.

POLICE FATAL STOP-LAWSUIT

Family of Black man to sue county over fatal traffic stop

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Family members of a Black motorist fatally shot by a southwestern Washington deputy in February after a traffic stop say they intend to sue Clark County over his death. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the family of 30-year-old Jenoah Donald is alleging wrongful death. Attorney Mark Lindquist asserts Clark County Sheriff’s deputies’ traffic stop was illegal, citing a 1997 court case that he said bars Washington police from using traffic stops as cover to investigate drug crimes. Donald died after three Clark County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him for a broken tail light north of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said Thursday that the department awaits the tort claim and that his condolences are with Donald’s family.

SNAKE RIVER-TEMPERATURE

Cold water released from N. Idaho dam to help salmon

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started increasing releases of the 43-degree water at Dworshak Dam on Tuesday ahead of an expected heat wave. The Lewiston Tribune reports the agency will up the flows to 12,400 cubic feet per second. The water travels down the Clearwater River and joins the Snake River at Lewiston. The goal is to keep the temperature of the Snake River from exceeding 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam, the uppermost of four dams on the lower Snake River. Temperature above 70 degrees can be harmful to salmon.

AP-US-WESTERN-DROUGHT-VORACIOUS-GRASSHOPPERS

Hungry grasshoppers spurred by US drought threaten rangeland

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Voracious grasshoppers emerging in huge numbers are threatening to eat their way through vast areas of western rangeland where cattle graze. The outbreak adds to the woes of a western U.S. drought that is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving famers scrambling for water. In central Montana, more than 50 miles from the nearest town, rancher Frank Wiederrick says the grasshoppers “are cleaning us out.” He fears he’ll have to sell his cows as the infestation worsens. U.S. agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest campaign since the 1980s to kill grasshoppers by spraying the range with pesticides from aircraft.

OREGON KILLINGS

Autopsy reports released in Oregon triple homicide

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man accused in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city before he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin last week is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday. The Register-Guard reports Oen Evan Nicholson is suspected of killing three people on Friday including his father, Charles Nicholson, another man at the Mill Casino RV campground; and a woman working at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says autopsy reports released Wednesday found the “manner of death for all three victims is homicide.”