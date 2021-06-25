Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

US seeks to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires increase

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

Police shoot, kill man in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center. Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred. Police described the man as a white adult. They said they went to the motel for a welfare check but released few other details. The man appeared to have a weapon in his hand, Kalli Temple, who lives across the street from the motel and watched the scene unfold from her window, told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Man sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A King County judge has ruled that an Everett man must serve 21 years behind bars for sex trafficking. The Daily Herald reports Bernard Gordon profited off illicit sex workers in the Seattle area, according to records filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle. After a five-week trial, a jury found Gordon guilty in April of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and leading organized crime. Prosecutors say Gordon was arrested in 2019 in Everett when he tried to “set up an appointment” with an undercover detective posing as a prostitute.

Nigerian IT worker charged in multistate unemployment fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nigerian information technology worker has been indicted on federal wire fraud and identity theft charges, after authorities said he and his co-conspirators filed false claims for pandemic-related unemployment benefits in 17 states. According to an indictment unsealed Thursday in Seattle, Chukwuemeka Onyegbula was linked to at least 253 fraudulent filings for unemployment benefits. The states paid out nearly $290,000. Onyegbula has been detained in Nigeria, but prospects for his extradition to the U.S. were unclear. Court documents did not list an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Uber pays $3.4M for Seattle gig worker leave law mistakes

SEATTLE (AP) — Uber has agreed to pay more than $3.4 million to 15,000 drivers after making mistakes regarding Seattle’s pioneering paid sick leave law covering gig workers. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seattle City Council last year temporarily extended sick and safe leave protections to gig workers. The law allows the workers to take paid days off to care for themselves or family members who get sick or to care for children whose schools closed. Uber conducted audits that showed technical glitches and other problems with awarding the benefits to some of its drivers. Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards said the company voluntarily fixed the issues.

Seattle man pleads not guilty to trying to join ISIS

SEATTLE (AP) — A 20-year-old Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that he tried to join the Islamic State group. Federal prosecutors say Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested late last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism. A magistrate judge set trial for Aug. 9.

Fertilizer manufacturer fined $25K over clean air violations

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — A fertilizer manufacturing company in Washington state has been fined $25,500 for making large quantities of ammonium phosphate liquid fertilizer with a mobile reactor without an air quality permit. The Tri-City Herald reported that Pacific Northwest Solutions LLC produced 650 tons of liquid fertilizer between March 7 and March 9 at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Moses Lake. The state Department of Ecology says the company has had a long non-compliance history. It was fined $5,000 in 2019 and 2020 for failing to properly test its equipment to ensure it met air quality emissions standards. The company could not be reached for comment. It has 30 days to appeal.

Family of Black man to sue county over fatal traffic stop

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Family members of a Black motorist fatally shot by a southwestern Washington deputy in February after a traffic stop say they intend to sue Clark County over his death. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the family of 30-year-old Jenoah Donald is alleging wrongful death. Attorney Mark Lindquist asserts Clark County Sheriff’s deputies’ traffic stop was illegal, citing a 1997 court case that he said bars Washington police from using traffic stops as cover to investigate drug crimes. Donald died after three Clark County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him for a broken tail light north of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said Thursday that the department awaits the tort claim and that his condolences are with Donald’s family.

Washington governor extends eviction moratorium to Sept. 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Hours after the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. Inslee said Thursday he wanted to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time and that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a “right to counsel” measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.

Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don’t have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The agency said the lengthy heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Temperatures are expect to reach 114 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is coming to a place where air conditioning is not normal for people to have in homes, between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.