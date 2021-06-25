AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jun. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown discusses Oregon’s next steps for lifting health and safety restrictions as Oregon ‘moves into the next chapter of recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic’, via press availability. Other speakers include representatives from the Oregon Health Authority

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

——————–

Friday, Jun. 25 – Sunday, Jul. 11 Oregon Bach Festival – Oregon Bach Festival * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Eugene, OR

Weblinks: http://oregonbachfestival.org, https://twitter.com/oregonbachfest, #OBF21

Contacts: Jonathan Eifert, Oregon Bach Festival, jonathan.eifert@goldsoundmedia.com, 1 347 741 1913