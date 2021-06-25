Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:35 p.m.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday and braced for even hotter weather through the weekend as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal. By Gillian Flaccus and Manuel Valdes. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

EVICTION MORATORIUM OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent. By Sara Cline. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

EXCHANGE WARM SPRINGS TREATY ANNIVERSARY

PORTLAND, Ore. — June 25 marks a milestone. On this date in 1855, a treaty paved the way for what would become the state of Oregon, and land ownership as it exists today. By Emily Cureton of Oregon Public Broadcasting. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday Oregon’s COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. By Sara Cline. SENT: 420 words.

NIKE RESULTS

Nike’s shares are soaring before the opening bell Friday, as the footwear and clothing company posted record fiscal fourth-quarter sales in North America and gave a better-than-anticipated full-year revenue forecast. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

OLY–ATH-US TRACK TRIALS THE LATEST

The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials

IN BRIEF

ELECTION DAY BALLOTS: Bill passes to count ballots mailed on Election Day

PORTLAND POLICE SHOOTING: Police shoot, kill man in Portland, Oregon.

