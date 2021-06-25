WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

7-3-9

(seven, three, nine)

Hit 5

03-16-21-40-41

(three, sixteen, twenty-one, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

Keno

01-04-07-09-12-14-19-28-29-36-45-56-65-66-68-69-72-75-78-80

(one, four, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

Match 4

02-11-12-13

(two, eleven, twelve, thirteen)

Mega Millions

17-20-42-45-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(seventeen, twenty, forty-two, forty-five, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $75 million