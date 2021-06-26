Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend and in Portland, Oregon, forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 degrees Sunday, breaking an all-time record. The heat wave shocked a region accustomed to mild summers where many don’t have air conditioning. Cities opened cooling centers, hospitals canceled vaccination clinics, baseball teams canceled games and utilities braced for power outages.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After a “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant earlier this month caused chlorine shortages across the West Coast, a local business has stepped in to help replace the part and get the plant back online. The Daily News reports NORPAC gave the plant a spare transformer and production restarted on Wednesday. A piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer in early June and had to be sent for repairs. Plant officials originally estimated the plant would be offline until the end of June at a minimum. Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know when they will get chlorine deliveries.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Oregon residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state has set aside $200 million to help with outstanding and current rent, but an extensive backlog of requests for help has slowed the flow of money to those in need. On Tuesday, Oregon lawmakers passed a “Safe Harbor” amendment to pause evictions. Under the amendment, tenants who are unable to pay their July or August rent would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rental assistance.