Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A driver in a Richland boat race died Friday after his hydroplane boat flipped during the event. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KNDU television that the driver was Matt Mattson of Poulsbo. He was tossed into the Columbia River when his boat flipped during the Richland Regatta. The three-day event is organized by the Northwest Powerboat Association and held in Richland. Mattson drove “Good Vibrations,” an SE-400 boat. The boat was reportedly traveling about 90 miles an hour when Mattson was thrown from the open cockpit. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the officer who shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting. The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown shot the man outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night. The man’s name has not yet been released while police try to notify family members. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers, before standing and advancing toward an officer while holding an object in his hand. He collapsed a few moments later.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend and in Portland, Oregon, forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 degrees Sunday, breaking an all-time record. The heat wave shocked a region accustomed to mild summers where many don’t have air conditioning. Cities opened cooling centers, hospitals canceled vaccination clinics, baseball teams canceled games and utilities braced for power outages.

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say officers shot and killed a person after a short chase involving a stolen vehicle in Fife. KOMO-TV reports early Friday officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress, according to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Moss says the caller reported he was following his stolen “yard truck” which is a vehicle used to move semi-trailers in warehouses and cannot go faster than 35 mph. Fife officers and Washington State Patrol tried to stop the vehicle, which damaged warehouses and also hit a Fife Police car. In a warehouse parking lot the sheriff’s office says officers radioed “shots fired,” then reported the person was dead.