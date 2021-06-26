Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Portland Trail Blazers have settled on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. A deal has not been finalized, the person told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been formally announced. The Athletic reported that Billups had accepted the job but contract negotiations were ongoing.

CHICAGO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched into the sixth inning and Luis Torrens homered twice, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games. Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts. AL Central-leading Chicago welcomed a crowd of 32,189 for its first home game without COVID-19-related attendance restrictions since the 2019 season. But the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin’s knee was bloody. Lined up three lanes outside of her, Nnenya Hailey was so hot, she looked to the stands and begged for water. That was before the race started. Thanks to some hair-trigger sensors on the starting blocks, hurdlers felt the heat as acutely as anyone Friday on a 92-degree day at U.S. Olympic track and field trials. It took five tries to get a heat of the men’s 110 meters off and running. It took another four to get McLaughlin and Co., off the blocks for their 400-meter qualifier. McLaughlin made it through her heat and was no worse for wear. Except, she said, that her knee was bloody from having to line up on the hot track so many times.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Washington State runner Sam Brixey won an appeal of his disqualification in Friday’s final heat of the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the Olympic trials. Brixey will compete in the semifinals on Saturday night. He was the only runner disqualified for a false start in a heat that was marred by four re-starts. Hanna Green also filed a successful protest in the 800 and will run in Sunday’s final