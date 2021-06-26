ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
07-16-22-23-30
(seven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $104,000Lotto America
03-06-08-40-49, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(three, six, eight, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7.41 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $61 millionPick 3 Day
6-4-2
(six, four, two)Pick 3 Night
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)Pick 4 Day
9-7-4-2
(nine, seven, four, two)Pick 4 Night
4-1-1-4
(four, one, one, four)Powerball
08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75 millionWeekly Grand
14-15-20-23-29
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
