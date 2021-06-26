ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

07-16-22-23-30

(seven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $104,000

Lotto America

03-06-08-40-49, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(three, six, eight, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.41 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

Pick 3 Day

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Pick 3 Night

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

Pick 4 Day

9-7-4-2

(nine, seven, four, two)

Pick 4 Night

4-1-1-4

(four, one, one, four)

Powerball

08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Weekly Grand

14-15-20-23-29

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine)