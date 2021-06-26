AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 26.

Saturday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM American Radio Relay League Field Day – American Radio Relay League Field Day hosted by the American Legion Post 113 Amateur Radio Club, to learn about how amateur radio operators can help the community during times of emergency

Location: American Legion Post 113, 22 W Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: https://n7lgn.org/

Contacts: Rich Dees, American Legion Post 113 Amateur Radio Club, rjdees@aol.com, 1 208 888 1343

Monday, Jun. 28 1:10 PM Fed vice chair speaks at the Utah Bankers Association Annual Convention – Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks about central bank digital currency at the Utah Bankers Association Annual Convention

Location: Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Rd, Sun Valley, ID

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955