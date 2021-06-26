Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVICTION MORATORIUM-IDAHO

EXPLAINER: High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ends July 31, raising concerns that many Idaho renters could be made homeless. Idaho has so far spent about $21 million of the $190 million received in federal coronavirus rescue money to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. But homeless advocates say documentation and a lack of Internet access to participate in online court hearings have stymied many renters. Those evicted face a tough housing market as home prices and rents have risen sharply with Idaho’s rapid population growth.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Oregon will fully reopen by June 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.

WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER PAY

US seeks to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires increase

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don’t have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The agency said the lengthy heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Temperatures are expect to reach 114 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is coming to a place where air conditioning is not normal for people to have in homes, between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

WOLF TRAPPING-RULES

Montana considers new rules to curb wolves amid public ire

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana commission has advanced proposed rules that would allow the use of snares to hunt wolves and extend the wolf trapping season after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed laws earlier this year meant to reduce the state’s wolf population. But the lawmaker who sponsored the laws said Thursday the department responsible for crafting the rules did not go far enough. Rep. Paul Fielder said the rules do not meet the “legislative intent” of the bills to reduce the state’s wolf population from around 950 to 280. Dozens have spoken out to oppose the rule changes. The Commission is not expected to make a final decision on the rules until August.

SNAKE RIVER-TEMPERATURE

Cold water released from N. Idaho dam to help salmon

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started increasing releases of the 43-degree water at Dworshak Dam on Tuesday ahead of an expected heat wave. The Lewiston Tribune reports the agency will up the flows to 12,400 cubic feet per second. The water travels down the Clearwater River and joins the Snake River at Lewiston. The goal is to keep the temperature of the Snake River from exceeding 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam, the uppermost of four dams on the lower Snake River. Temperature above 70 degrees can be harmful to salmon.