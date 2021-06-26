Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

‘Only going to get hotter’: Heat wave blasts Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend and in Portland, Oregon, forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 degrees Sunday, breaking an all-time record. The heat wave shocked a region accustomed to mild summers where many don’t have air conditioning. Cities opened cooling centers, hospitals canceled vaccination clinics, baseball teams canceled games and utilities braced for power outages.

CHLORINE PLANT OPERATIONAL

Spare part helps get chlorine plant back online in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After a “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant earlier this month caused chlorine shortages across the West Coast, a local business has stepped in to help replace the part and get the plant back online. The Daily News reports NORPAC gave the plant a spare transformer and production restarted on Wednesday. A piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer in early June and had to be sent for repairs. Plant officials originally estimated the plant would be offline until the end of June at a minimum. Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know when they will get chlorine deliveries.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Oregon will fully reopen by June 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-OREGON

EXPLAINER: Backlog of aid slows Oregon eviction response

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Oregon residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state has set aside $200 million to help with outstanding and current rent, but an extensive backlog of requests for help has slowed the flow of money to those in need. On Tuesday, Oregon lawmakers passed a “Safe Harbor” amendment to pause evictions. Under the amendment, tenants who are unable to pay their July or August rent would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rental assistance.

WARM SPRINGS TREATY ANNIVERSARY

Warm Springs treaty turns 166: ‘The real story of the West’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — June 25 marks a milestone. On this date in 1855, a treaty paved the way for what would become the state of Oregon, and land ownership as it exists today. Louie Pitt Jr., director of government affairs and planning for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, told Oregon Public Broadcasting, “This was the real story of the West.” Throughout history, the United States has signed hundreds of treaties with tribal nations across North America. The Treaty of 1855 created the Warm Springs Reservation on a small fraction of the tribes’ original 10 million-acre territory. Oregon became a state in 1859, in part, by using that land.

PORTLAND POLICE SHOOTING

Police shoot, kill man in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center. Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred. Police described the man as a white adult. They said they went to the motel for a welfare check but released few other details. The man appeared to have a weapon in his hand, Kalli Temple, who lives across the street from the motel and watched the scene unfold from her window, told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER PAY

US seeks to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires increase

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

ELECTION DAY BALLOTS

Bill passes to count ballots mailed on Election Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians could mail their ballots up to and on Election Day and have them counted under a bill headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports House Bill 3291 was passed by the Senate on Thursday by a 16-13 vote. Democratic Sen. Rob Wagner of Oswego called it a measure that would decrease voter confusion. Currently, ballots that arrive at county elections’ offices after 8 p.m. on Election Day are not counted. Oregon Senate Democrats say the bill aligns Oregon with 17 other states including Washington and the District of Columbia that allow ballots to be accepted if postmarked by Election Day.