WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)Hit 5
05-09-25-27-30
(five, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000Keno
01-02-05-07-20-22-28-33-39-41-42-44-50-54-59-60-65-69-77-78
(one, two, five, seven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)Lotto
03-12-17-23-25-46
(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 millionMatch 4
03-04-06-09
(three, four, six, nine)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $61 millionPowerball
08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
