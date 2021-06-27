Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A small airplane crashed into an unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in North Logan. North Park Police say nobody was in the house at the time of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane involved was a two-seat SeaRey LSX, which is an amphibian kit plane. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened a few miles east of the Logan-Cache Airport. The victim’s name has not been released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s largest city broke its all-time heat record Saturday. It could beat the new mark on Sunday. Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief. Stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers, baseball teams canceled or moved up weekend games and utilities braced for possible power outages. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius) Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous heat record for Oregon’s largest city was 107 F (41.7 C), a mark hit in 1965 and 1981.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says 28 people were sickened when an unidentified chemical was spilled at a popular Boise public pool on Friday afternoon. Fourteen people were hospitalized after the exposure, but officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said the the spill happened at a maintenance building while a commercial truck was filling tanks at the site. About 28 people who were at or near the pool reported symptoms, police said. Eleven were treated at the scene and 14 were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials were still investigating what chemicals were involved in the spill on Friday evening.