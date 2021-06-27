Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hammer thrower Gwen Berry placed her left hand on her hip and took a quarter-turn so she was facing the stands, not the flag, while the national anthem played. Toward the end of the song, she picked up her black T-shirt, with the words “Activist Athlete” emblazoned on the front, and draped it over her head. Berry earned her spot, and her platform, at the Olympics, grabbing the third spot by a scant 2 inches over Janee Kassanavoid. It was more than enough room to keep Berry’s message alive heading into Tokyo. There, she has promised to use her position to keep raising awareness about social injustices in her home country.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Brittney Reese made her fourth Olympic team in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 4 3/4 inches to win the event at the U.S. track and field trials. Reese won gold in the long jump at the 2012 London Olympics, then won the silver at the Rio Games. She is also a seven-time world champion. Tara Davis, fresh off of winning the NCAA long jump title in Eugene just two weeks ago, was second and Quanesha Burks finished third.

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox has been suspended in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start. It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale. The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings. The pitching matchups for both games were not clear. The teams waited out a delay of more than an hour prior to the first pitch as rain poured and tornado sirens blared in the city. Play was stopped again after the top of the third because of another downpour.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adrien Hunou scored in the second minute and Minnesota United held on the rest of the way to defeat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on a steamy Saturday night. It was the Loons’ first road win of the season. The match was pushed back for an hour because of a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures were still above 100 when the game kicked off after 8:30 p.m. local time.