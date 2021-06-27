Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FIREWORKS-DROUGHT

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.

PLANE HITS HOUSE

Plane hits unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing pilot

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A small airplane crashed into an unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in North Logan. North Park Police say nobody was in the house at the time of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane involved was a two-seat SeaRey LSX, which is an amphibian kit plane. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened a few miles east of the Logan-Cache Airport. The victim’s name has not been released.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

‘Not fun’: Northwest heat wave builds, all-time records fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s largest city broke its all-time heat record Saturday. It could beat the new mark on Sunday. Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief. Stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers, baseball teams canceled or moved up weekend games and utilities braced for possible power outages. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius) Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous heat record for Oregon’s largest city was 107 F (41.7 C), a mark hit in 1965 and 1981.

CHEMICAL SPILL-BOISE POOL

Chemical spill at Boise pool sends 14 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says 28 people were sickened when an unidentified chemical was spilled at a popular Boise public pool on Friday afternoon. Fourteen people were hospitalized after the exposure, but officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said the the spill happened at a maintenance building while a commercial truck was filling tanks at the site. About 28 people who were at or near the pool reported symptoms, police said. Eleven were treated at the scene and 14 were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials were still investigating what chemicals were involved in the spill on Friday evening.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-IDAHO

EXPLAINER: High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ends July 31, raising concerns that many Idaho renters could be made homeless. Idaho has so far spent about $21 million of the $190 million received in federal coronavirus rescue money to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. But homeless advocates say documentation and a lack of Internet access to participate in online court hearings have stymied many renters. Those evicted face a tough housing market as home prices and rents have risen sharply with Idaho’s rapid population growth.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Oregon will fully reopen by June 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.