Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

‘Not fun’: Northwest heat wave builds, all-time records fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s largest city broke its all-time heat record Saturday. It could beat the new mark on Sunday. Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief. Stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers, baseball teams canceled or moved up weekend games and utilities braced for possible power outages. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius) Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous heat record for Oregon’s largest city was 107 F (41.7 C), a mark hit in 1965 and 1981.

SUPREME COURT-ALMOST SUMMER

Transgender rights, religion among cases justices could add

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. But even before the justices wrap up their work, likely later this week, they could say whether they’ll add high-profile issues to what already promises to be a consequential term, beginning in October. This month, the court has already issued big decisions on health care and religious freedom. And next term, the high court has agreed to take on cases about abortion and guns. The court could say as soon as Monday what it will do about other cases, including those involving transgender rights, religion and freedom of speech.

BOAT RACE DEATH

Driver in Richland Regatta dies after boat flips

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A driver in a Richland boat race died Friday after his hydroplane boat flipped during the event. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KNDU television that the driver was Matt Mattson of Poulsbo. He was tossed into the Columbia River when his boat flipped during the Richland Regatta. The three-day event is organized by the Northwest Powerboat Association and held in Richland. Mattson drove “Good Vibrations,” an SE-400 boat. The boat was reportedly traveling about 90 mph when Mattson was thrown from the open cockpit. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

PORTLAND POLICE SHOOTING

Portland police release name of man shot by police officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting. The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown shot 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers, before standing and advancing toward an officer while holding an object in his hand. He collapsed a few moments later. The shooting remains under investigation.

POLICE SHOOT MAN

Police shoot, kill man in Fife after stolen vehicle chase

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say officers shot and killed a person after a short chase involving a stolen vehicle in Fife. KOMO-TV reports early Friday officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress, according to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Moss says the caller reported he was following his stolen “yard truck” which is a vehicle used to move semi-trailers in warehouses and cannot go faster than 35 mph. Fife officers and Washington State Patrol tried to stop the vehicle, which damaged warehouses and also hit a Fife Police car. In a warehouse parking lot the sheriff’s office says officers radioed “shots fired,” then reported the person was dead.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-WASHINGTON

EXPLAINER: WA tenants get modified eviction reprieve

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.

CHLORINE PLANT OPERATIONAL

Spare part helps get chlorine plant back online in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After a “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant earlier this month caused chlorine shortages across the West Coast, a local business has stepped in to help replace the part and get the plant back online. The Daily News reports NORPAC gave the plant a spare transformer and production restarted on Wednesday. A piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer in early June and had to be sent for repairs. Plant officials originally estimated the plant would be offline until the end of June at a minimum. Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know when they will get chlorine deliveries.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Oregon will fully reopen by June 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.

WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER PAY

US seeks to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires increase

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

Nigerian man charged in unemployment scam to remain in jail

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Nigerian government official arrested in connection with Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud will remain in jail until his trial. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle of Tacoma agreed with federal prosecutors that Abidemi Rufai is a flight risk. He reversed a previous order granting him pretrial release. The ruling came two days after another Nigerian citizen was charged with a role in the fraud. Federal law enforcement officials say Rufai, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested May 14 at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport as he prepared to fly to Nigeria. A lawyer for Rufai has said his client “denies any involvement in these transactions.”