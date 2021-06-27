AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 27.

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555