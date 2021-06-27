AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 27.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 28 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:20 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 28 5:30 PM Washington state legislators telepphone town hall – Washington state Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson and Sen. Marko Liias hold a 21st Legislative District telephone town hall meeting

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Lilia Nieto, Washington State Democrats, Lilia.nieto@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7375 ; Rashaad O’Neal, Office of Rep. David Hackney, Rashaad.O’Neal@leg.wa.gov;

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live-streamed at: https://vekeo.com/whdc21/