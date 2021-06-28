Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drowned in eastern Idaho Sunday after she became trapped in a log jam. EastIdahoNews.com reports the 50-year-old woman and her husband were kayaking on the Snake River near Rigby when the accident happened about 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement that the woman’s kayak overturned in the log jam, causing her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current. It took first responders about an hour to recover the woman’s body. The woman and her husband are both from Jefferson County. Authorities did not release their names.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, officials in Portland, Oregon, shut down light rail and street cars due to high temperatures, districts halted summer school bus service and people braced for possibly the hottest day of the scorcher. Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees. Forecasters said Monday would be worse, with the mercury hitting possibly 110 degrees in Seattle and even higher in the Portland area before it begins to cool Tuesday. The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday.

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Plans to rebuild and pave a road will close one of the driving routes into Grand Teton National Park for much of 2022. Moose-Wilson Road connects the communities of Wilson and Teton Village just south of Grand Teton with the park headquarters at Moose. About 1.4 miles of the 8-mile road is currently unpaved. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports park officials plan to close the road’s southern stretch in the park in the spring of 2022. They plan to reopen the road on weekends during the busy summer tourist season but close it entirely again after Labor Day.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.