Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning. Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees, which was set just a day earlier. The temperature hit 104 F (40 C) in Seattle. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city better known for rain than heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has adjourned, bringing to a close the 2021 session in which significant renewable energy, police reform, wildfire recovery and racial equity bills were passed. The session which ended Saturday was also marked by COVID-19 scares, tension between majority Democrats and Republicans and the historic expulsion of a lawmaker who let rowdy protesters into the Capitol. On Saturday the Legislature passed House Bill 2021, which would require the state to transition 100% of its electricity generation to clean, renewable sources by 2040. Advocates say that would be the fastest such transition in the country.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting. The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown shot 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers, before standing and advancing toward an officer while holding an object in his hand. He collapsed a few moments later. The shooting remains under investigation.