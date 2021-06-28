Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, officials in Portland, Oregon, shut down light rail and street cars due to high temperatures, districts halted summer school bus service and people braced for possibly the hottest day of the scorcher. Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees. Forecasters said Monday would be worse, with the mercury hitting possibly 110 degrees in Seattle and even higher in the Portland area before it begins to cool Tuesday. The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Orchardists in Central Washington are trying to save the cherry crop as a heat wave grips the region. They’re using canopies, deploying sprinklers and sending out workers in the night to harvest cherries. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, with a predicted high near 115 degrees on Tuesday. The heat wave hit as Washington’s cherries are ripening. Cherry growers are moving 500,000 boxes a day, said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission. So far, the cherries appear to have good color and sugar. If the cherries get too hot, they will sunburn and dry out.

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people died at King County lakes as residents flocked to beaches in search of a respite from a record heat wave. One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac. At around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to O.O. Denny Park after a passerby noticed a man struggling in the water. The man was pulled out and fire officials tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a man died at Angle Lake in SeaTac after sheriff’s deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.