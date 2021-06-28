Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team. Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars. The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee. Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles won the 200 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team. Lyles won in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season. He is among the favorites to win the event in Tokyo after winning the gold medal in the event at the 2019 world championships in Doha. Also earning spots on the team were runner-up Kenny Bednarek, who finished in 19.78, and teenager Erriyon Knighton, who was third in 19.84.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Chauncey Billups as their new coach. Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach. He has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past season. he Blazers have scheduled a Tuesday press conference to introduce Billups, 44. He becomes the 15th head coach of the franchise. The Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts shortly after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of this season playoffs.

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball’s new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the resumption of a suspended game. Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out. Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.