AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 28 1:10 PM Fed vice chair speaks at the Utah Bankers Association Annual Convention – Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks about central bank digital currency at the Utah Bankers Association Annual Convention

Location: Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Rd, Sun Valley, ID

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

——————–

Monday, Jun. 28 4:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education holds special Board meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

The meeting agenda is posted on the State Board of Education website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/special-board-meeting-boise-36/ * The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Micron Technology: Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 Micron Technology: Q3 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465