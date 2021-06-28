Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

SEATTLE — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures expected to obliterate records that had been set just the day before. Seattle was predicted to hit up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F (40 C). Portland, Oregon, could reach 115 F (46 C) after hitting new records of 108 F (42.2 C) on Saturday and 112 F (44.4 C) on Sunday. By Gene Johnson and Sara Cline. SENT: 570 words.

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE-EXPLAINER

SEATTLE — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. And it was predicted that temperatures would be even hotter on Monday. What is going on? The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a days-long heat wave that forecasters have called “historic,” dangerous and a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns. By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 630 words.

BOISE-POLICE SHOOTING

BOISE — The Boise Police Department said officers shot a man on Sunday while investigating a reported kidnapping. The police department didn’t release the man’s name, but spokeswoman Haley Williams said the man was in critical but stable condition Monday. SENT: 245 words.

