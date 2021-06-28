Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KAYAK ACCIDENT-DROWNING

Eastern Idaho woman drowns in Snake River kayak accident

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drowned in eastern Idaho Sunday after she became trapped in a log jam. EastIdahoNews.com reports the 50-year-old woman and her husband were kayaking on the Snake River near Rigby when the accident happened about 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement that the woman’s kayak overturned in the log jam, causing her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current. It took first responders about an hour to recover the woman’s body. The woman and her husband are both from Jefferson County. Authorities did not release their names.

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE

Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, officials in Portland, Oregon, shut down light rail and street cars due to high temperatures, districts halted summer school bus service and people braced for possibly the hottest day of the scorcher. Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees. Forecasters said Monday would be worse, with the mercury hitting possibly 110 degrees in Seattle and even higher in the Portland area before it begins to cool Tuesday. The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday.

GRAND TETON ROAD

Grand Teton road to close for reconstruction project in 2022

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Plans to rebuild and pave a road will close one of the driving routes into Grand Teton National Park for much of 2022. Moose-Wilson Road connects the communities of Wilson and Teton Village just south of Grand Teton with the park headquarters at Moose. About 1.4 miles of the 8-mile road is currently unpaved. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports park officials plan to close the road’s southern stretch in the park in the spring of 2022. They plan to reopen the road on weekends during the busy summer tourist season but close it entirely again after Labor Day.

FIREWORKS-DROUGHT

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.

PLANE HITS HOUSE

Plane hits unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing pilot

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A small airplane crashed into an unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in North Logan. North Park Police say nobody was in the house at the time of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane involved was a two-seat SeaRey LSX, which is an amphibian kit plane. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened a few miles east of the Logan-Cache Airport. The victim’s name has not been released.

CHEMICAL SPILL-BOISE POOL

Chemical spill at Boise pool sends 14 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says 28 people were sickened when an unidentified chemical was spilled at a popular Boise public pool on Friday afternoon. Fourteen people were hospitalized after the exposure, but officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said the the spill happened at a maintenance building while a commercial truck was filling tanks at the site. About 28 people who were at or near the pool reported symptoms, police said. Eleven were treated at the scene and 14 were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials were still investigating what chemicals were involved in the spill on Friday evening.