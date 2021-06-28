Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.

Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning. Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees, which was set just a day earlier. The temperature hit 104 F (40 C) in Seattle. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city better known for rain than heat.

Oregon Legislature adjourns 2021 session marked by COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has adjourned, bringing to a close the 2021 session in which significant renewable energy, police reform, wildfire recovery and racial equity bills were passed. The session which ended Saturday was also marked by COVID-19 scares, tension between majority Democrats and Republicans and the historic expulsion of a lawmaker who let rowdy protesters into the Capitol. On Saturday the Legislature passed House Bill 2021, which would require the state to transition 100% of its electricity generation to clean, renewable sources by 2040. Advocates say that would be the fastest such transition in the country.

Portland police release name of man shot by police officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting. The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown shot 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers, before standing and advancing toward an officer while holding an object in his hand. He collapsed a few moments later. The shooting remains under investigation.

Driver in Richland Regatta dies after boat flips

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A driver in a Richland boat race died Friday after his hydroplane boat flipped during the event. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KNDU television that the driver was Matt Mattson of Poulsbo. He was tossed into the Columbia River when his boat flipped during the Richland Regatta. The three-day event is organized by the Northwest Powerboat Association and held in Richland. Mattson drove “Good Vibrations,” an SE-400 boat. The boat was reportedly traveling about 90 mph when Mattson was thrown from the open cockpit. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Spare part helps get chlorine plant back online in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After a “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant earlier this month caused chlorine shortages across the West Coast, a local business has stepped in to help replace the part and get the plant back online. The Daily News reports NORPAC gave the plant a spare transformer and production restarted on Wednesday. A piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer in early June and had to be sent for repairs. Plant officials originally estimated the plant would be offline until the end of June at a minimum. Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know when they will get chlorine deliveries.

Brown: Oregon will fully reopen by June 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.

EXPLAINER: Backlog of aid slows Oregon eviction response

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Oregon residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state has set aside $200 million to help with outstanding and current rent, but an extensive backlog of requests for help has slowed the flow of money to those in need. On Tuesday, Oregon lawmakers passed a “Safe Harbor” amendment to pause evictions. Under the amendment, tenants who are unable to pay their July or August rent would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rental assistance.