Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE

Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, officials in Portland, Oregon, shut down light rail and street cars due to high temperatures, districts halted summer school bus service and people braced for possibly the hottest day of the scorcher. Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees. Forecasters said Monday would be worse, with the mercury hitting possibly 110 degrees in Seattle and even higher in the Portland area before it begins to cool Tuesday. The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday.

CHERRY HARVEST-HEAT WAVE

Washington cherry pickers work to save crop in heat wave

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Orchardists in Central Washington are trying to save the cherry crop as a heat wave grips the region. They’re using canopies, deploying sprinklers and sending out workers in the night to harvest cherries. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, with a predicted high near 115 degrees on Tuesday. The heat wave hit as Washington’s cherries are ripening. Cherry growers are moving 500,000 boxes a day, said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission. So far, the cherries appear to have good color and sugar. If the cherries get too hot, they will sunburn and dry out.

DROWNINGS-HEAT WAVE

2 die in King County lakes as heat wave grips region

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people died at King County lakes as residents flocked to beaches in search of a respite from a record heat wave. One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac. At around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to O.O. Denny Park after a passerby noticed a man struggling in the water. The man was pulled out and fire officials tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a man died at Angle Lake in SeaTac after sheriff’s deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-WASHINGTON

EXPLAINER: WA tenants get modified eviction reprieve

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.

PORTLAND POLICE SHOOTING

Portland police release name of man shot by police officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting. The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown shot 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers, before standing and advancing toward an officer while holding an object in his hand. He collapsed a few moments later. The shooting remains under investigation.

BOAT RACE DEATH

Driver in Richland Regatta dies after boat flips

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A driver in a Richland boat race died Friday after his hydroplane boat flipped during the event. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KNDU television that the driver was Matt Mattson of Poulsbo. He was tossed into the Columbia River when his boat flipped during the Richland Regatta. The three-day event is organized by the Northwest Powerboat Association and held in Richland. Mattson drove “Good Vibrations,” an SE-400 boat. The boat was reportedly traveling about 90 mph when Mattson was thrown from the open cockpit. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUPREME COURT-ALMOST SUMMER

Religion and free speech among cases justices could add

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. But even before the justices wrap up their work, likely later this week, they could say whether they’ll add high-profile issues to what already promises to be a consequential term, beginning in October, when the court has agreed to take on cases about abortion and guns. The court on Monday declined to take an appeal by a Virginia school board asking the justices to uphold a policy that prohibits transgender students from using school bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. Lower courts had struck down the policy.

POLICE SHOOT MAN

Police shoot, kill man in Fife after stolen vehicle chase

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say officers shot and killed a person after a short chase involving a stolen vehicle in Fife. KOMO-TV reports early Friday officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress, according to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Moss says the caller reported he was following his stolen “yard truck” which is a vehicle used to move semi-trailers in warehouses and cannot go faster than 35 mph. Fife officers and Washington State Patrol tried to stop the vehicle, which damaged warehouses and also hit a Fife Police car. In a warehouse parking lot the sheriff’s office says officers radioed “shots fired,” then reported the person was dead.

CHLORINE PLANT OPERATIONAL

Spare part helps get chlorine plant back online in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After a “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant earlier this month caused chlorine shortages across the West Coast, a local business has stepped in to help replace the part and get the plant back online. The Daily News reports NORPAC gave the plant a spare transformer and production restarted on Wednesday. A piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer in early June and had to be sent for repairs. Plant officials originally estimated the plant would be offline until the end of June at a minimum. Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know when they will get chlorine deliveries.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Oregon will fully reopen by June 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once the 70% of adults in the state vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 — whichever comes first. This means statewide mask mandates in most settings will be lifted and there will no longer be capacity limits, required physical distancing or county risk levels. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 related safety measures and restrictions — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.