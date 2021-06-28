AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jun. 28.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 President Biden convenes meeting on drought, heat, and wildfires – President Joe Biden convenes Cabinet officials, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Gavin Newsom (California), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Jared Polis (Colorado), Spencer Cox (Utah), and Steve Sisolak (Nevada), and private sector partners to discuss ‘the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western U.S., and strengthening prevention, preparedness, and response efforts this season’. Meeting focuses on ‘how departments and agencies across the federal govt, in close coordination with state and local govts and the private sector, can most effectively enhance public safety and deliver assistance to people in times of urgent need’

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580