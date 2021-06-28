Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

SEATTLE – The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures expected to obliterate records that had been set just the day before. By Gene Johnson and Sara Cline. SENT: 560 words. Will be updated. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-EXPLAINER

Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. And it was predicted that temperatures would be even hotter in the Northwest on Monday. What is going on? By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 630 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

OLY-ATH-FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

EUGENE, Ore. — Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympics. But she appears more of the exception on a U.S. track and field team that’s trending toward youth. There are quite a few first-timers and collegians heading to the Tokyo Games wearing the red, white and blue. By Pat Graham and Eddie Pells. By SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

OLY–BKO-US ROSTER

Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 640 words.

