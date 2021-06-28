WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

Hit 5

01-14-28-39-40

(one, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $480,000

Keno

07-11-19-21-22-24-32-33-39-42-44-45-46-54-63-64-65-75-77-78

(seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

Lotto

04-05-07-18-19-35

(four, five, seven, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

Match 4

10-15-16-19

(ten, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $88 million