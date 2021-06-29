Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — As the Pacific Northwest swelters in an unprecedented heat wave, an electrical utility in the Washington state city of Spokane has announced that there will be more rolling blackouts that will cut off electricity and air conditioning. The announcement came as the heat started to ease in Seattle and Portland, Oregon but moved into inland areas. Avista Utilities says it took temporary measures to cut power and conserve it on Monday in Spokane to meet demand as the temperature hit a record-tying 105 degrees. About 8,200 Spokane-area customers lost power and it’s expected to be even hotter on Tuesday. So more people could be hit with blackouts.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Montana man who pleaded guilty to firing into a crowd at a northern Idaho bar last year has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Austin L. Sherper, of Whitefish, Montana, pleaded guilty in April to seven felonies including aggravated battery with a weapon. Prosecutors said he shot 10 times at a crowd outside a Coeur d’Alene bar after staffers said he wasn’t allowed back inside. Two people were grazed by the bullets. District Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Sherper Monday to 15 years in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department said officers shot a man on Sunday while investigating a reported kidnapping. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital on Monday. The police department said the shooting happened after someone reported a 14-year-old boy had been abducted and police confronted a suspect in his vehicle. The department said officers shot the man because he presented an immediate danger. The department said the child, who was in the car at the time, was safe after the shooting. The shooting is under investigation by a critical incident task force.

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drowned in eastern Idaho Sunday after she became trapped in a log jam. EastIdahoNews.com reports the 50-year-old woman and her husband were kayaking on the Snake River near Rigby when the accident happened about 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement that the woman’s kayak overturned in the log jam, causing her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current. It took first responders about an hour to recover the woman’s body. The woman and her husband are both from Jefferson County. Authorities did not release their names.