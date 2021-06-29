Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before. Seattle hit 108 Fahrenheit by evening — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104. Portland, Oregon, reached 116 after hitting records of 108 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday. The temperatures are unheard of in a region better known for rain. The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change.

SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. Seattle, known nationally for its mild weather and rainy days, hit 104 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a days-long heat wave that forecasters have called “historic,” dangerous and a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says Oregon hospitals over the weekend saw a sharp increase in the number of people experiencing heat-related illnesses. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports spokesperson Delia Hernández said 128 people visited Oregon hospitals for heat-related illnesses on Sunday. That compares with 24 heat-related hospital visits Friday and 56 such visits Saturday. The heat this weekend broke state records, with Portland reaching a high of 112 degrees on Sunday. That record was broken again Monday when temperatures reached 113 degrees. Hernández said the state health authority couldn’t immediately confirm whether anyone had died from the recent heat-related illnesses.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — A Scappoose police officer northwest of Portland has been arraigned on a 13-count indictment that charges him with nine counts of official misconduct, unlawful delivery of oxycodone, tampering with physical evidence and attempted delivery of oxycodone. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Troy Gainer is accused of taking drugs from police evidence rooms for personal use and soliciting the delivery of Oxycodone from two people, according to the indictment. On Monday, Gainer pleaded not guilty to all counts of the indictment during his first appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court. State certification records say Gainer was hired in 2004, promoted to sergeant in 2014, but took a voluntarily demotion in 2017.