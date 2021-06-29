Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — As the Pacific Northwest swelters in an unprecedented heat wave, an electrical utility in the Washington state city of Spokane has announced that there will be more rolling blackouts that will cut off electricity and air conditioning. The announcement came as the heat started to ease in Seattle and Portland, Oregon but moved into inland areas. Avista Utilities says it took temporary measures to cut power and conserve it on Monday in Spokane to meet demand as the temperature hit a record-tying 105 degrees. About 8,200 Spokane-area customers lost power and it’s expected to be even hotter on Tuesday. So more people could be hit with blackouts.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating a shooting at Alki Beach that left one man dead and injured three others. Police received reports of a shooting on Alki Avenue Southwest just before midnight Monday. When officers arrived, they found a citizen performing CPR on a man who had been shot. Police took over and attempted life-saving measures before declaring the man dead at the scene. Three others were injured in the shooting. A man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witnesses told police two groups were seen arguing prior to the shooting.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t allow Wyoming and Montana to sue Washington state for denying a key permit to build a coal export dock. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were in the minority in Monday’s ruling against letting the two states sue in a case that would have gone directly to the high court. The two coal mining states want to boost coal exports to Asia prop up an industry in decline. Washington state officials denied an environmental permit for the export dock in 2017. Wyoming and Montana say that violated the ]U.S. Constitution but Washington state officials contend the denial was based on valid environmental concerns.