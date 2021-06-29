Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympics. But she appears more of the exception on a U.S. track and field team that’s trending toward youth. There are quite a few first-timers and collegians heading to the Tokyo Games wearing the red, white and blue. There’s a teen sprinter from Florida named Erriyon Knighton who’s breaking Usain Bolt’s youth records. LSU long and high jumper JuVaughn Harrison is accomplishing things not see since the days of Jim Thorpe in 1912. And 19-year-old Athing Mu broke the U.S. meet record in the 800 meters. She’s from New Jersey and runs for Texas A&M.

UNDATED (AP) — Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s. In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise. The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022. Seattle is expected to supply the Checkers with eight to 12 players.