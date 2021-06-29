ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
05-10-20-21-38
(five, ten, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.07 millionMega Millions
07-38-50-52-69, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $61 millionPick 3 Day
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)Pick 3 Night
5-1-5
(five, one, five)Pick 4 Day
7-0-3-2
(seven, zero, three, two)Pick 4 Night
2-6-3-3
(two, six, three, three)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $88 millionWeekly Grand
04-07-18-21-32
(four, seven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
