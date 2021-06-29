Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before. Seattle hit 108 Fahrenheit by evening — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104. Portland, Oregon, reached 116 after hitting records of 108 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday. The temperatures are unheard of in a region better known for rain. The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change.

EXPLAINER: ‘Heat dome’ atop Northwest sends temps soaring

SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. Seattle, known nationally for its mild weather and rainy days, hit 104 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a days-long heat wave that forecasters have called “historic,” dangerous and a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns.

Hospitals see spike in heat-related illness visits in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says Oregon hospitals over the weekend saw a sharp increase in the number of people experiencing heat-related illnesses. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports spokesperson Delia Hernández said 128 people visited Oregon hospitals for heat-related illnesses on Sunday. That compares with 24 heat-related hospital visits Friday and 56 such visits Saturday. The heat this weekend broke state records, with Portland reaching a high of 112 degrees on Sunday. That record was broken again Monday when temperatures reached 113 degrees. Hernández said the state health authority couldn’t immediately confirm whether anyone had died from the recent heat-related illnesses.

Police officer accused of taking drug evidence, misconduct

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — A Scappoose police officer northwest of Portland has been arraigned on a 13-count indictment that charges him with nine counts of official misconduct, unlawful delivery of oxycodone, tampering with physical evidence and attempted delivery of oxycodone. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Troy Gainer is accused of taking drugs from police evidence rooms for personal use and soliciting the delivery of Oxycodone from two people, according to the indictment. On Monday, Gainer pleaded not guilty to all counts of the indictment during his first appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court. State certification records say Gainer was hired in 2004, promoted to sergeant in 2014, but took a voluntarily demotion in 2017.

Feds to gather wild horses near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management plans to resume gathering wild horses on private property on and next to the Pokegama Herd Management Area southwest of Klamath Falls. The Herald and News reports the action comes at the request of a private landowner. The BLM says it plans to gather wild horses from private property only and without using helicopters. The agency says it will use bait traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay. The appropriate management level for the Pokegama HMA is 30 to 50 horses. Based on a 2015 survey, officials estimate there may be as many as 230 horses within the area.

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.

Oregon Legislature adjourns 2021 session marked by COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has adjourned, bringing to a close the 2021 session in which significant renewable energy, police reform, wildfire recovery and racial equity bills were passed. The session which ended Saturday was also marked by COVID-19 scares, tension between majority Democrats and Republicans and the historic expulsion of a lawmaker who let rowdy protesters into the Capitol. On Saturday the Legislature passed House Bill 2021, which would require the state to transition 100% of its electricity generation to clean, renewable sources by 2040. Advocates say that would be the fastest such transition in the country.

Portland police release name of man shot by police officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting. The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown shot 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers, before standing and advancing toward an officer while holding an object in his hand. He collapsed a few moments later. The shooting remains under investigation.