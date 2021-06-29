Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RENTAL-ASSISTANCE

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE

Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — As the Pacific Northwest swelters in an unprecedented heat wave, an electrical utility in the Washington state city of Spokane has announced that there will be more rolling blackouts that will cut off electricity and air conditioning. The announcement came as the heat started to ease in Seattle and Portland, Oregon but moved into inland areas. Avista Utilities says it took temporary measures to cut power and conserve it on Monday in Spokane to meet demand as the temperature hit a record-tying 105 degrees. About 8,200 Spokane-area customers lost power and it’s expected to be even hotter on Tuesday. So more people could be hit with blackouts.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Seattle’s Alki Beach

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating a shooting at Alki Beach that left one man dead and injured three others. Police received reports of a shooting on Alki Avenue Southwest just before midnight Monday. When officers arrived, they found a citizen performing CPR on a man who had been shot. Police took over and attempted life-saving measures before declaring the man dead at the scene. Three others were injured in the shooting. A man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witnesses told police two groups were seen arguing prior to the shooting.

AP-US-COAL-EXPORTS-LAWSUIT

Justices deny Wyoming, Montana coal suit against Washington

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t allow Wyoming and Montana to sue Washington state for denying a key permit to build a coal export dock. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were in the minority in Monday’s ruling against letting the two states sue in a case that would have gone directly to the high court. The two coal mining states want to boost coal exports to Asia prop up an industry in decline. Washington state officials denied an environmental permit for the export dock in 2017. Wyoming and Montana say that violated the ]U.S. Constitution but Washington state officials contend the denial was based on valid environmental concerns.

CHERRY HARVEST-HEAT WAVE

Washington cherry pickers work to save crop in heat wave

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Orchardists in Central Washington are trying to save the cherry crop as a heat wave grips the region. They’re using canopies, deploying sprinklers and sending out workers in the night to harvest cherries. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, with a predicted high near 115 degrees on Tuesday. The heat wave hit as Washington’s cherries are ripening. Cherry growers are moving 500,000 boxes a day, said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission. So far, the cherries appear to have good color and sugar. If the cherries get too hot, they will sunburn and dry out.

DROWNINGS-HEAT WAVE

Several people die in lakes, rivers during heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people have died in Washington lakes and rivers as residents flocked to beaches in search of a respite from a record heat wave. One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac. Firefighters were called to O.O. Denny Park after someone saw a man struggling in the water. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a man died at Angle Lake in SeaTac after sheriff’s deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive him. Search and rescue officials on Monday recovered the body of a 58-year-old woman who went missing while swimming in the Stillaguamish River in Snohomish County.

UNITED AIRLINES-BOEING-AIRBUS

United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth

United Airlines is placing a huge order for new planes so it can replace aging ones and prepare for growth as the pandemic subsides. United said Tuesday that it will order 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 Airbus planes. The list price for all those planes is more than $30 billion, but airlines routinely get deep discounts — sometimes more than half. United isn’t saying how much it’s spending. The number of people flying in the United States has hit 2 million on several days recently. That’s still below 2019 figures, and international travel is much weaker.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-WASHINGTON

EXPLAINER: WA tenants get modified eviction reprieve

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.

AP-US-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER: ‘Heat dome’ atop Northwest sends temps soaring

SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. Seattle, known nationally for its mild weather and rainy days, hit 104 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a days-long heat wave that forecasters have called “historic,” dangerous and a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns.

AP-US-FAA-BOEING-PLANE

Boeing’s next airplane likely to be delayed by FAA concerns

Federal regulators are indicating they won’t meet Boeing’s schedule for approving the company’s next airliner, a new version of the two-aisle 777 (“Triple-7”) jet. The Federal Aviation Administration is raising concerns about late changes Boeing is making in the plane’s software and hardware. Boeing shares fell Monday on news of the FAA’s concerns. Among other things, the safety regulator is worried about a test flight in December in which the plane’s nose pitched up or down without the pilots directing it to do so. That was reminiscent of a factor in two crashes of another Boeing plane, the 737 Max.