Oregon Daybook

Tuesday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Small Business Committee Member Day Hearing – Hybrid ‘Committee on Small Business: 2021 Member Day Hearing’, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Ed Case * Held via Zoom and in-person

Location: Rm 2360, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://smallbusiness.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseSBCDems

Contacts: House Small Business Committee, 1 202 225 4038

Tuesday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Dems from Pacific Northwest discuss INVEST in America Act – Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen, Peter DeFazio, Derek Kilmer, Marilyn Strickland, Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, and Suzanne Bonamici hold a Zoom press conference to discuss the INVEST in America Act

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_vNFd38psTwG1kGy3sgfHsQ

Tuesday, Jun. 29 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley announces ‘comprehensive’ housing bill – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley briefs Oregon media on his ‘comprehensive’ housing bill, the Affordable Housing Opportunities Made Equitable (HOME) Act. Speakers include Eugene, OR, Mayor Lucy Vinis, Albina Vision Trust Board Chair Ruakiyah Adams, Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance Program Coordinator Meghan Chancey, and Portland NAACP President Sharon Gary-Smith

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Please RSVP to sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

Wednesday, Jun. 30 President Biden convenes meeting on drought, heat, and wildfires – President Joe Biden convenes Cabinet officials, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Gavin Newsom (California), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Jared Polis (Colorado), Spencer Cox (Utah), and Steve Sisolak (Nevada), and private sector partners to discuss ‘the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western U.S., and strengthening prevention, preparedness, and response efforts this season’. Meeting focuses on ‘how departments and agencies across the federal govt, in close coordination with state and local govts and the private sector, can most effectively enhance public safety and deliver assistance to people in times of urgent need’

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Saturday, Aug. 28 Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents virtual play reading series – O! Reading Series, new month-long virtual play series presented by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, featuring five plays by female and non-gender-binary writers, selected by directors who are part of OSF’s artistic staff, performed as a live digital staged reading. Playwrights include Steph Del Rosso, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Liliana Padilla, Tira Palmquist and Caridad Svich * Tomorrow Oregon Shakespeare Festival welcomes back in-person audiences with a production of Cheryl L. West’s ‘Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer’, staged in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.osfashland.org/, https://twitter.com/osfashland

Contacts: Blake Zidell, Blake Zidell & Associates, blake@blakezidell.com, 1 718 643 9052

Thursday, Jul. 01 – Saturday, Aug. 28 Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents outdoor production of musical play about activist Fannie Lou Hamer – Oregon Shakespeare Festival welcomes back in-person audiences with a production of Cheryl L. West’s ‘Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer’, staged in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre by director Henry Godinez and music director Felton Offard. The production tells the story of the Mississippi-born civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, providing a first-person account of her remarkable life, alternating between autobiography and song

Location: Allen Elizabethan Theatre, 15 S Pioneer St, Ashland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.osfashland.org/, https://twitter.com/osfashland

Contacts: Blake Zidell, Blake Zidell & Associates, blake@blakezidell.com, 1 718 643 9052

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 01 NIKE Inc: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828