Oregon Digest Advisory

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

SPOKANE, Wash. — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. By Gene Johnson and Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos, AP video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK RENTAL ASSISTANCE

A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. SENT: 1670 words.

SHIPPING ERROR DUMPLING MACHINE

PORTLAND, Maine — Trying to fill this dumpling order left one business in a pinch: A common but disruptive shipping error sent a custom dumpling-making machine manufactured in China to the wrong Portland in May. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF

ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROW RAID: Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation, 12 detained.

PRONOUNS HARASSMENT TRAINING: City requires anti-harassment training over pronoun comments.

COLD CASE BODY IDENTIFIED: 2-year-old found dead identified after 58 years.

AVISTA BLACKOUTS: Avista says more rolling blackouts will occur Tuesday.

